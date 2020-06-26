Almuñecar announces summer progamme featuring 60 activities in Spain’s Axarquia

THE Department of Culture of Almuñecar intends to continue its summer programmes with almost 60 activities, both in squares and walks and in the auditorium of the ‘El Majuelo’ park, as announced by the head of the department, Alberto García Gilabert.

Gilabert explained that “The main criterion will be support for local and regional artists.” A ‘Caravan of Culture’ will be created, a portable stage that will move through different squares and walks in our municipality, offering free concerts and thus reactivating many local artists and the hospitality sector, where their clients will be able to enjoy concerts without having to move from the terrace. Among the groups that will participate will be: Yin Jazz, María ‘La Canastera’ and Carmelo, the flamenco singer ‘El Turry,’ as well as dancers such as Paola Almodóvar, Marta Segura, Teresa Barbero, along with musical groups such as Mediterráneo Son, Timbalito, Costa Jazz Quarter and The Big Small Band.

“The intention is for the ‘Caravan of Culture’ to come out every Friday of this summer with a surprise tour of our municipality, offering small concerts at different points,” said the mayor of Culture.