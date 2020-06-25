Woman Sentenced To Jail For Stalking BBC Radio DJ Gilles Peterson

Sarah Jayne Rook,44, the woman who stalked and harassed the BBC radio DJ Gilles Peterson at his work and at his home, has been found guilty and sentenced to 26 weeks in jail.

The abuse from Rook did not stop with Peterson, as she would repeatedly show up at the presenter’s north London home and shout obscenities to his family members also. Peterson had described at a previous hearing, the racial slurs and insults endured by his wife Atsuko. When she was arrested on March 16, Rook launched a racially charged attack against PC Karlene Richards and was convicted of racially aggravated harassment.

-- Advertisement --



Rook seemed perplexed as to why Petersen would want to hold any charges against her as she claims that her reason for approaching the DJ was simply a freelance investigation into the history of jazz. She declined to give any evidence to the court as she felt it was “probably a waste of an exercise”.