Spectre of C0vid-19 resurgence in Spain after new positive cases detected in staff and residents in 10 per cent of Madrid care homes

NEWS that positive cases of Covid-19 have been detected in staff and residents at nearly 10 per cent of Madrid’s 475 care homes raises the spectre of Spain suffering a resurgence in the coronavirus pandemic.

The Madrid regional government has temporarily banned visits to the 44 care homes where tests have shown there are asymptomatic elderly residents and employees.

The administration’s Social Affairs department told Spanish media however that the cases are “under control and isolated.”

Also that the cases had been identified more quickly due more extensive and “more exhaustive” PCR testing, hence decisions had been taken “in time.”

Care homes have been at the epicentre of Spain’s coronavirus crisis right from the start.

Spanish press report they account for nearly 70 per cent of the country’s Covid-19 deaths, taking figures provided by the different regions. The highest number of deaths have been in Madrid, Cataluña, Castilla y Leon and Castilla-La Mancha.