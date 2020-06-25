Spain’s Madrid Detects 32 Positive Cases in Barajas Airport, 5 of Which Have Required Hospitalisation

SPAIN’S capital city, Madrid, has detected 32 positive coronavirus cases which arrived at the Madrid-Barajas Adolfo Suarez Airport between May 11 and June 11, five of these have required hospitalisation.

Isabel Diaz Ayuso, the president of the community of Madrid has noted that from May 11 to June 11, the airport has received 32 positive cases and five of those individuals have required hospitalisation.

From these cases, 11 can be classified as imported cases and five of those required medical attention in Madrid.

Ayuso demands that the government enforces stricter and more rigorous control for those entering and exiting the country. She argues that what is happening in Barajas will soon happen in other airports.

She pleads for “greater leadership” and to create an “urgent national plan” with all “the autonomous communities” before the situation observed in Madrid gets out of hand and becomes normality across all airports and railway stations.