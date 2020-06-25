Snake in The Post! Police in Costa del Sol’s Malaga Intervene a Suspicious Package

Police in Costa del Sol’s Malaga has intervened a suspicious package after they found that someone was trying to send a snake in the post.

The Nature Protection Group in Malaga has already identified the seller of the young snake who had shipped the creature illegally through a non-approved courier.

To ship a snake or similar animal, sellers must use a box with the appropriate ventilation, if not this can be considered as animal abuse.

A few days ago, the buyer received the animal in this state and called the police to inform them of the seller who was shipping these snakes in a bad way.

When police got into contact with the snake seller, he simply replied that this was the cheapest way to ship it. However, this is a very dangerous practice as the box and journey could have caused the animal to die by suffocation.