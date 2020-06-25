Rebecca Long-Bailey Your Fired!

Seminars in the Israeli secret service taught police how to kneel on people’s necks to subdue them, was a claim that the shadow cabinet minister Rebecca Long-Bailey made in an interview that has got her the sack.

Keir Starmer has asked her to step down this afternoon, because the article which she commented on had an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory within it.

With the last few years of alleged institutionalised Antisemitism within the Labour party, Starmer has been clear that restoring the trust of the Jewish community in the party is paramount to him and the Labour leadership.

Long-Bailey is the first shadow cabinet minister to be stood down by the new leader, he will appoint a new shadow education secretary in the coming days.

Long-Bailey responded by tweeting a thread which said, “In no way was my retweet an intention to endorse any part of the article.”

She went on to say, “I wished to acknowledge these concerns and duly issued a clarification of my retweet, with the wording agreed in advance by the Labour Party leader’s office, but after posting I was subsequently instructed to take both this agreed clarification and my original retweet down.

“I could not do this in good conscience without the issuing of a press statement of clarification. I had asked to discuss these matters with Keir before agreeing what further action to take, but sadly he had already made his decision.”