Newspaper Article Suggesting Gibraltar Not Included in UK Safe Air Bridge Group Surprising

THERE appears to be consternation in Gibraltar following an article in The Sun newspaper which suggests that Gibraltar will not be included in the June 29 list of safe air bridge territories as it is now deemed high risk!

Considering that there have been no fatalities from Covid-19 on the Rock and it has just dismantled the unused Nightingale Facility for coronavirus sufferers, the decision, if correct seems most bizarre.

It is reported by GBC News that Chief Minister Fabian Picardo is speaking to representatives of the British government to discover where this information may have come from.

In the meantime, British Airways continue to fly from Heathrow to Gibraltar and there is free movement across the land border with Spain without any quarantine.

All should soon be clear concerning the need for travellers from Gibraltar to the UK to enter 14 days self-isolation.