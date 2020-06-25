It’s all wrong in so many ways!

We are now supposedly living in the new ‘normal’ but in fact, the world has now officially gone bonkers.

There are demonstrations all over the world supporting Black Lives Matter which, of course, is a legitimate, worthy and correct cause. But what doesn’t do these demos any good is the looting and violence that entails by, what looks to me, like outside influence. I saw many kids smashing windows and cars with skateboards. The perpetrators were all different races but they didn’t seem to be there except to cause havoc. Then you have Trump getting troops using tear gas and rubber bullets to wade through a perfectly peaceful demonstration so that the lunatic Donny can have a photo taken with a Bible outside a boarded-up church.

We also have the situation where an episode of Fawlty Towers has been removed because of racism. Little Britain removed too for its racist overtones. No mention about the mockery of a disabled person in a wheelchair. Racism is a terrible thing. I am Jewish and have had to deal with it my whole life. I still have an anti-Semitic neighbour that will make some remark every time our paths cross. A reference to ‘you lot’ or calling me a ‘4 by 2’ or a mention of camps. If you are going to get rid of racist stuff in the arts you must get rid of Shakespeare’s Merchant of Venice because of the Shylock character. This was Hitler’s favourite play and was played on the radio two nights after Kristall nacht in1938 to show how bad Jews were.

Let’s not forget Charles Dickens. We have to get rid of Oliver Twist with Fagin portrayed as a thieving Jew. That’s racist, isn’t it? Othello was played by Orson Welles with a black face. Let’s ban that too. And of course, there are both versions of the Jazz Singer. The original has Al Jolsonusing black makeup and the remake with Neil Diamond and his black face. The diabolical performance by Lord Laurence Olivier with his prosthetic nose and ridiculous accent. All wrong in so many ways. Of course, I don’t actually think any of this should be banned at all. I’m just trying to make a point. It never offended me. I watched it all and that’s where it ended. Even my anti-Semitic neighbour I just dismiss as an ignorant twunt.