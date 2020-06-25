Israel Sees Spike In Covid-19 Cases After Relaxing Lockdown

Israel has decided to bring back a controversial tracking system after suffering a surge of coronavirus cases with the easing of the lockdown measures

The increase in cases comes after the country began relaxing restrictions at the end of May, timed with the Shavuot holiday, which saw overcrowded beaches on the Mediterranean coast and the Sea of Galilee.

The government has been criticized for its confusing response and the head of Israel’s public health services, Sigal Sadetzky, feels that the country’s reopening happened too quickly as well as a lack of discipline from the public, who are not generally wearing face masks.

Israel has seen 532 new infections in the past 24 hours, concentrated in the tourist resort of Tiberias in the Sea of Galilee and the cities of Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. The total number of cases now stands at 22,139, with 49 critical conditions and 29 people needing a ventilator.

A bill was approved on Wednesday by Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, which will allow the Israeli Security Agency Shin Bet to track COVID-19 cases and those that come into contact with them.