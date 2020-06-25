Hot Tub Tradgedy – One-Year-Old Baby Boy Found Dead

Emergency services rushed to the scene as a one-year-old boy was found non-responsive and life-less in a hot tub at a home in Worthing, Sussex.
A one-year-old boy has tragically died after reportedly falling into a hot-tub at an address in Central Avenue, Worthing Sussex.
An air ambulance, Police, and paramedics were dispatched to the scene after responding to a frantic 999 call, the tot received emergency treatment from paramedics on the scene, but, sadly, even after their valiant attempts, they were unable to save him.
Neighbours in Central Avenue, Worthing, told how they saw the air ambulance helicopter land shortly after 1 pm today, a local resident claimed the tot was discovered dead in the hot tub.
Doctors were reported to be seen rushing to the garden of a house in the street where other children were understood to have been playing.
One man, who asked not to be named, said: “There were a lot of emergency services at the scene – ambulances, the helicopter, police cars, the lot.
“From what I have been told it sounds like a terrible tragedy has happened”.
An investigation is currently underway, said a police spokesman.