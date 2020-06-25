Fuengirola mayor Ana Mula prohibits the use of hookahs after WHO announces they can transmit COVID

TOURISTS visiting Fuengirola who like to make use of the hookah pipes offered in bars might be left a little disappointed this summer as they are to be banned in the area.

Fuengirola has prohibited the use of hookahs to avoid the risk of contagion of the coronavirus, as the mayor Ana Mula published today in a public notice or ‘Bando’ explaining that, according to the World Health Organisation, the habit of smoking hookahs can increase the risk of coronavirus transmission due to the expulsion of the smoke occurs after a deep exhalation that expels respiratory secretions that are generated in the same way as when we speak, cough or sneeze. For this reason, these elements may not be available to consumers, since their use may pose a high risk to public health.

In addition, the World Health Organisation has warned that the hookah apparatus, including the hose and the pipe, in itself can provide an environment that promotes the survival of microorganisms and is associated with an increased risk of transmission.

The recommendations for the protection of health include avoiding the use of reusable elements, added to the difficulty of cleaning and disinfecting so that correct disinfection of all the equipment that makes up the hookah can be guaranteed, the use of hookahs is prohibited as it is a direct risk of transmission of the coronavirus.

Remember that these are preventive and temporary measures that may be modified depending on the evolution of the pandemic.