Costa Almeria Anglican Churches reopening soon but with limits on worshipper numbers

TWO of the Costa Almeria Anglican churches are set to reopen their doors to worshippers on July 5 having closed under the coronavirus crisis lockdown.

Numbers will however be limited due to the need to allow sufficient space for social distancing.

To book for the Llanos del Peral church call Janetta on 661 575 606.

Booking for the Mojacar church is through Pam on 675 927 460.

Face masks must be worn at both churches.

Worshippers can take in water as refreshments after the service are not allowed.