Careless Owner in Spain’s Sevilla Leaves Puppy Locked Up in a Car for 4 Hours in 40 Degree Weather

The owner of a small Yorkshire Terrier has been sanctioned and reported for animal abuse after she left her puppy locked in the car for over four hours in 40-degree weather.

THE vehicle was parked in direct sunlight with no ventilation whatsoever. Furthermore, Sevilla was experiencing a heatwave at this time with outside temperatures reaching 40 degrees Celsius.

According to the Emergency Services, a neighbour in the Nervion area alerted authorities about the presence of a small dog locked inside a vehicle.

They noted that the car had been parked in the same place since 10.00am whilst there was a yellow warning in Sevilla about the high temperatures.

Local Police proceeded to break a window of the car in order to rescue the little Yorkshire terrier who was in a dire state. Officers estimate that although it was 40 degrees outside, inside the car it was at least 50 degrees Celsius.

The owner, a 49-year-old woman, was identified and sanctioned for her mistreatment of the animal who didn’t even have his vaccines in check.