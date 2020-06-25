Breaking News: Major incident in Dorset after beaches are overcrowded

POLICE have declared a major incident as thousands of people have clamoured to get to Dorset’s beaches

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council’s spokesperson said that services were completely overstretched and council leader Vikki Slade, said she was appalled at the total disregard for health and safety during what was supposed to be a time of social distancing.

The hot weather has encouraged thousands of people to get out of their houses and head to the beach, however it seems many are ignoring the safe distances suggested by the government to help curb the coronavirus.

An emergency response has had to be declared said Slade, over 550 parking fines have been issued, and extra resources are being deployed by the local police assistant chief constable Sam de Reya, including additional patrols in the area to try to deal with any anti social behaviour.

People are now being asked not to go to Bournemouth and Dorset beaches, but to stay away from the area.