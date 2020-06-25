5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes California

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck California on Wednesday morning around 10:40am, with shaking felt as far away as Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Diego and Sacramento.

IN fact, over 10,000 people reported feeling the quake, according to the US Geological Survey’s (USGS) web tracker. The epicenter was located just a few miles from the Sierra Nevada’s Lone Pine area. Apart from rock slides along the eastern side of the Sierra Nevada and the nearby popular hiking area of Whitney Portal, no major damage has been reported.

That wasn’t the case back in 1872, when a powerful 7.4 magnitude struck the same area which is said to have killed around 27 people and injured around 57. Thankfully, the latest earthquake was less severe, but access to Whitney Portal closed following the quake, with people told to evacuate the area as a safety precaution. Mexico was actually struck by a 7.4 magnitude earthquake just yesterday, which left two dead and several people injured, as reported.