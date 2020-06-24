Irish police hunt for ‘naked’ teenager, 14, who fell off bike and hit his head

Police have launched an urgent hunt to find a teenager who went missing after potentially suffering a head injury when he fell off his bike.

Noah Donohoe, 14, last seen in the Shore Road area of north Belfast, Northern Ireland, at the weekend.

Witnesses stated they saw a boy fitting Noah’s description fall off his bike on Sunday evening and a short time later he was seen cycling naked.

A police spokesperson commented: ‘An eyewitness believes they saw a young male matching Noah’s description fall off his bicycle on Sunday evening, possibly sustaining a head injury, in the vicinity of North Queen Street/York Street, but we do not know the specific time.

‘We believe Noah got back on his bicycle, cycling into Northwood Road where he then abandons all his clothing, as he is seen a short time later cycling while naked. We believe Noah then dropped his bicycle and left the area on foot.’

Local volunteers have joined up with official search teams combing the Shore Road are of North Belfast for the missing schoolboy

Police officers supported by air support units, police dogs and a tactical support group are combing the area alongside community rescue service colleagues and local volunteers.

A spokesman for the police added: ‘Noah’s family and police are very concerned for Noah as this is completely out of character.