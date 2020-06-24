Spanish holidaymaker preference for staying in Spain this summer good news for Costa Blanca-Balearic Island ferry crossing demand

THE preference of many Spaniards to holiday in Spain this summer due to concerns over Covid-19 is good news for the ferry company operating services between Costa Blanca port Denia and Valencia and the Balearic Islands.

Balearia president Adolfo Utor reported demand for the six daily connections between the two mainland ports and Ibiza, Mallorca and Formentera is good.

-- Advertisement --



“We are optimistic about the Balearic routes”, he said.

“Tourism this summer will be mainly national, and that will benefit us.”

Balearia is currently running a daily service from Denia to Ibiza and Mallorca capital Palma with the Cecilia Payne fast ferry, which reinforced at the weekends by the ferry Bahama Mama, and

11 weekly connections to Formentera.

From Valencia there are two ferries a day to Mallorca, one which goes directly to Palma, and one which makes a stop in Ibiza.