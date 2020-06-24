Premier League’s Leicester City reach agreement with La Liga’s William Carvalho

Premier League’s Leicester City have reached an agreement with La Liga’s William Carvalho with the club now having to agree a fee with Real Betis.

THE third placed English side has set its sights on Portuguese international Carvalho as one of their top targets this summer and are prepared to make a large investment to secure the deal.

However, according to Radio MARCA Sevilla, though the cliub has agreed terms with Carvalho, Leicester have yet to offer close to what the Andalucian club are asking.

A percentage of any transfer fee would go to the midfielder’s previous club, Sporting CP.

Betis paid €16 million to the Portuguese club for 75 per cent of the player’s rights, plus €4 million in variables.

The club, currently 14th in the league, had a non-compulsory purchase option for the other 20 per cent of the footballer for €10 million, depending on whether he made a certain number of matches.