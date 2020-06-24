Man in Spain’s Granada Stabbed to Death on His Own Doorstep

The Guardia Civil in Granada has opened an investigation to determine how a 59-year-old man appeared dead on his own doorstep last Tuesday.

The deceased man was found at his home in La Zubia, Granada, with several stab wounds on his body, especially on the left side of his body.

According to police sources, the victim was found on Calle Infantas with several stab wounds and the murder weapon has already been found.

-- Advertisement --



The incident occurred on Tuesday night at the home he shared with his brother, who was not at home at the time of the murder.

The brother was the one who called the Local Police in Granada after he found his brother, still alive, but with stab wounds. However, he died shortly after.

According to local news sources, both men are very well known in the municipality, and neither of brother is related to drug trafficking or similar criminal activity. For now, no arrests have been made and the investigation remains open.