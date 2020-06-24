Human trial of new vaccine begins in UK

Prof Robin Shattock and his colleagues, at Imperial College London will be trialling the new vaccine with a batch being given to 300 volunteers

Testing done already in animals has provided evidence that there are no side effects found so far.

Experts at Oxford University have already started human trials.

-- Advertisement --



There are around 120 trials underway worldwide at the moment, and the institutions all free that this is not a race, it’s about finding a vaccine that will help the entire world.

The next part of the Professors plan is to expand the trials in October to 6000 people.

All clinical trials begin carefully and slowly to reduce safety risks. When the Oxford vaccine began in early April, two volunteers were vaccinated on the first day. then going up to 100 every day within a week.

The unique nature of the Imperial vaccine will mean only one volunteer will be immunised on the first day, followed by three more every 48 hours. Then after a week or so, numbers will slowly be ramped up.

Unlike the Oxford vaccine, which uses one dose, volunteers on the Imperial trial will get two shots, 28 days apart.

With more than 120 coronavirus vaccines in early development across the world, it’s normal that most of these will never get beyond the laboratory.

A further 13 are now in clinical trials: five in China, three in the United States, two in the UK, one in Australia, Germany and Russia.