THE Mayor of Benahavis, José Mena Castilla, has written an official letter to four expatriate residents thanking them for their efforts in cooking and supplying food to those in need during the state of alarm.

In the letter, written in English, he says how proud he is to be a mayor of a community that has responded with such grace and such speed and he named Nicola Mizen, Hattie Emma Sutton, Angela Charkham, Hollie Murray highlighting their exceptional labour and dedication.