Football Fans Hold Cristiano Ronaldo Responsible for Goalie David de Gea’s Slump in Form

FOOTBALL fans have taken to Twitter this week claiming they know exactly when Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea’s decline in form started.

Fans believe that it was Cristiano Ronaldo’s free kick goal in the 2018 World Cup in Russia against Spain that is still haunting him.

The Portuguese star scored a hat-trick against De Gea and Spain in their 3-3 draw – the opening game of the tournament.

United’s goalie has been under scrutiny from United fans and was held to blame for the blunder that resulted in Steve Bergwjin’s goal on Friday.

One said: “De gea is done out here, Ronaldo’s free kick probably still keeps him up at night.”

Another tweeted: “Ever since Ronaldo scored De Gea that hattrick ur man has never been the same.”

“Since this Cristiano Ronaldo freekick, David de Gea hasn’t been the same.” Another tweet claimed.