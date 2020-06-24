Burnley Fan Behind ‘White Lives Matter’ Banner is Sacked

THE Burnley fan who arranged for a ‘White Lives Matter’ flag to be flown over the Etihad stadium during Monday’s game has been sacked from his job.

Jake Hepple has reportedly been fired from his job as a welder at Paradigm Precision as scores of people took to Twitter asking the company why they were employing a racist.

The news comes just hours after 24-year-old Hepple’s girlfriend Megan Rambadt has lost her job at Solace Foot Health and Reflexology in Burnley. The two have been accused of racist comments all over their social media accounts, as well as being involved in flying the flag over the Burnley v Manchester City Premier League game.

One post on Twitter said: “@ParadigmPrecision Are your customers aware that your employee Jake Hepple organised this greatly offensive racist banner in the sky over Manchester, UK tonight. Plus his social media pages are covered in racism.”

Another took to the social media site and said: “Dear @ParadigmPrecision your employee from the North West Jake Hepple was behing the racist White Lives Matter Burnley airplane banner that flew across the Etihad Stadium tonight as @ManCity played @Burnley Official. Do you really want to be associated with a racist like this?

Hepple said that 60 people had contributed to the banner and the hire of the plane, which came to £600.