Alhaurin el Grande to host alternative cultural and festive event on Spain’s Costa del Sol

THE Councillors for Fiestas of Alhaurin el Grande, Francisco José Burgos, and, Inmaculada Fernández have presented the poster of “Enferiados en Casa”, an alternative cultural and festive event to the July Feria, that should take place on July 3, 4 and 5 in Villafranco del Guadalhorce.

Burgos explained that “to maintain the essence of this unique Fair…we launched Enferiados en Casa to bring to all the residents of the district a different way of experiencing these festivities so that on July 3, 4 and 5, it will be broadcast on Alhaurín Televisión and its social networks, as well as on the different communication channels of the Town Hall, where performances by artists will be included”.

In addition, a series of parallel activities will be carried out, such as the “Mi Rincon de Feria” photo and video contest and the “La alegría de la huerta” fruit and vegetable products contest.

The Councillor has encouraged all residents of the town, young and old, to enjoy this very different fair from home.