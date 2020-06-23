The “Holy Grail” of a Cancer Break-Through Announced by Researchers

Groundbreaking research finds new treatment to stop cancer growth in its tracks!

CANCER is a leading cause of death around the globe, it affects all of us in some way and up until now, there’s been no cure. That was until researchers found a new drug with the potential to stop cancer growth in its tracks, could this, at last, be what the world has been waiting for?

Patients with advanced cancer saw tumours vanish after they were administered with the ‘exciting’ new drug during the trials, tumours also stopped growing in over half of those given the experimental treatment.

The Institute of Cancer Research in London found that some patients on the trial even had their tumour shrink or disappear completely. The study was designed to test the safety of berzosertib when taken for cancers including breast and bowel.

It is unusual to see a clinical response to drugs at this stage, the new drug targets the cancer cell’s ability to repair its DNA. The trial involved nineteen volunteers, who had very advanced diseases. they were given the pill alone and 21 with platinum chemotherapy.

Doctors measured responses in 38 patients and found tumours stopped growing in 20 — 53 per cent. Among those who also had chemo, a total of 71 per cent stabilised. The drug is now moving forward in further trials and the researchers hope it can be developed into a new targeted treatment for patients.