Online Sports Betting Trends 2020

Sports betting, like any other industry, is prone to changing customer behaviour. These transformations that happen about from time to time are typically short-lived, but in some cases, they have a longing effect on the entire industry and how it operates.

Trends in sports betting tend to work hand-in-hand with technological advancements. However, they are also affected by pop culture, highs, and lows of economies, as well as a change in interest levels that can increase or decrease player participation.

Thankfully, sports, in general, has been one of the main modes of entertainment over the last few years, because of which sports betting too is benefiting. Now, we are seeing some genuinely exciting trends emerge from the sports betting world, some of which are sure to have a positive effect on how we gamble and, most importantly, win more.

The Rise of eSports

eSports might not be as physical as most other competitions, but it is equally competitive. What started as a way for gamers to play against each other has transformed into an exciting experience.

Now, players from across the globe are regularly taking part in competitions with million-dollar prizes. Unsurprisingly, this has caught the attention of bookmakers, quite a few of whom already carry odds for betting on eSports.

Amongst the advantages of eSports betting is the fact that you can pick odds just like you would for any sports tournament. Moreover, while physical games can often be delayed or cancelled unexpectedly, eSports doesn’t rely on real-life conditions and is thus ideal for when you want to invest in something virtual while sitting at home.

Last-Minute Betting

Technology can be awe-inspiring sometimes. It wasn’t long back that a punter would have to go down to a brick and mortar store well before a game and place his or her bets.

That changed with online bookies and casinos coming into the picture, making it easier for everyone, as they could now wager from their own computers. Now, mobile gaming and faster internet have led to a radical change in sports betting.

Punters can not only place bets while on the move but also put in last-minute wagers. A lot of beginners are unsure about betting on games weeks in advance.

While the odds are a lot more favourable the earlier you bet, for some peace of mind, last-minute betting can still leave you with a nice little profit, as you go about betting while watching the game live.

Player Tracking

As betting integrates more and more with sports, a recent trend that is coming to light is that of player tracking.

We already have fitness trackers and watches that allow us to gather information about our day to day physical activities. Now, the same concept is being put to use with players for live-tracking their health status as they play games.

By sharing this information with bettors, one can provide up-to-date player statistics that can then help punters place bets that are more well-informed and eventually lucrative.

The Opening of the US Market

While countries like the UK and Australia have for long made sports betting legal, the USA has been walking the thin line between going one way or the other.

Lately, quite a few states of the country have made a conscious effort to allow sports betting, which has already led to an overall increase in revenue for them.

With the USA being a significant sport playing nation in the world, the prospect of betting on matches is tremendous there. In fact, it can prove to be revolutionary once the country opens up to it completely.