Nurses protest in support of Black Lives Matter

pushing their own employers to make changes to tackle the ongoing issue of racism

Nursing and allied health staff at four London NHS trusts held a protest in support of the Black Lives Matter movement earlier this week.

Staff at St Thomas Hospital, Kings College Hospital, South London and Maudsley Hospitals, and Lewisham University Hospital gathered outside their hospitals and knelt in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

The protest, held on Monday 22nd June, marked the anniversary of the H.M.S Windrusharriving in the U.K.

The action, organised by Unite the Union at Guy’s and St Thomas Hospital, theRoyal College of Nursing (RCN) Inner South East London branch, and Nurses United UK, saw NHS staff from a range of backgrounds come together in support of the cause.

Earlier this week the British Medical Association stated that NHS workers from a Black, Asian, and minority ethnic background were still being placed at risk by employers due to a lack of appropriate risk assessments.

Mark Boothroyd, Unite Branch Secretary for Guy’s and St Thomas Hospitals said: “The NHS has the same problems of systemic racism as every other part of society.