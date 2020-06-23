Great news for Holidaymakers chomping at the bit to get away

Holiday carrier TUI unveiled the first routes it intends to fly in the aftermath of the crisis. While the carrier has been steadily pushing back the start dates of its operations, it now appears as though the first routes will begin July 11.

ON Sunday, TUI unveiled that it will resume flights as of July 11 – but only to eight destinations. As of that date, TUI will begin to fly 44 weekly flights to the following destinations: Ibiza (IBZ), Palma (PMI), Corfu (CFU), Crete (HER), Kos (KGS), Rhodes (RHO), Lanzarote (ACE) and Tenerife (TFS).

When flights first resume, TUI will operate from three UK airports: London Gatwick (LGW), Manchester (MAN) and Birmingham (BHX).

-- Advertisement --



The airline is expecting to ramp up the number of routes it plans to resume in the coming weeks, planning to serve a total of 19 destinations by the end of July. Additionally, the airline said that it plans to resume operations from two additional UK airports, though it hasn’t made clear which two they are.

TUI Commercial Director Richard Sofer said that he has “absolute confidence” that the British government will lift its 14-day quarantine by the time the airline plans to resume flights to popular holiday destinations.

At the least, the government has said that it will review the policy every three weeks, with the potential to add “air bridges” to certain countries that are deemed low-risk.

Spain said that it has lifted its mandatory two-week quarantine for Brits as of June 21.