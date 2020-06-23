Chess Lovers in the Costa del Sol Unite as Malaga Will Host an Online Tournament This Saturday

Chess lovers in the Costa del Sol will have a chance to meet online and unite in an online tournament that Malaga is hosting this Saturday.

The I Online Malaga Chess Tournament 2020 is organized by the ‘TuProfeDeAjedrez.com’ alongside the Sports Area of the Malaga City Council and the Malaga Chess Delegation.

The event will run between 10:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. and will be hosted on the online chess platform known as Lichess.

Participation in this tournament is free for all and all the information regarding the registration process can be found at the website www.tuprofedeajedrez.com/i-torneo-online-malaga-2020.

Both players and families or friends can follow the game through the YouTube channel ‘TuProfeDeAjedrez’.

Enrol in this tournament is completely free and the idea came from the director of the chess tutorial team, Cristian Carlos in Mala, who wanted to promote this sport, game, science and art in both an educational and fun way.

The objective of this competition is to encourage families and friends to practice and enjoy themselves from the comfort of their own home.