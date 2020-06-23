BREAKING NEWS: Grand National Winning Jockey Liam Treadwell Tragically Dies aged 34

Liam Treadwell, who rode Mon Mome to Grand National glory in 2009, has tragically passed away at the age of 34.

Leading the tributes, Claire Balding said: “I am desperately sad to hear of the death of Liam Treadwell.

“My heart goes out to his family and all his friends. He was the loveliest guy with a great sense of humour and I know how much @IJF_official has supported him in recent years. “It is a tragedy to have lost him so young.”

-- Advertisement --



Trainer Alastair Ralph confirmed that Treadwell was found dead this morning.

Ralph said: “We found him this morning, it’s all still very raw. It’s just terrible, he had suffered depression and it was ongoing for a couple of years.”

Liam had a nasty fall at Bangor in 2016 – where he was unconscious for four minutes, later, he hung up the saddle in 2018 after a series of head injuries and personal problems, including a split from his wife Emily.

But the championship-winning jockey returned to race-riding and has been riding mainly for trainer Alastair Ralph in recent times. He managed ten winners last season and rode at this year’s Cheltenham Festival. His last race was at Hereford on March 16.

A West Merica police spokesman said: “Earlier this morning police were called to an address in Billingsley near Bridgnorth following the death of a man in his 30s.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained however at this stage there is believed to be no third party involvement.”