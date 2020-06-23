Benidorm ups capacity on its beaches on Spain’s Costa Blanca and extends hours of use

Benidorm has increased capacity on its beaches on Spain’s Costa Blanca and extended hours of use.

RESIDENTS and tourists can now walk along the six metre shoreline between the sea and bathing spaces from 7 am to 8.45 am, while wearing a mask and social distancing, with normal sunbathing hours of 9 am to 9 pm maintained.

And capacity has been increased to more than 33,000 people.

Mayor of Benidorm, Toni Perez, assured “the new modulation of the beaches, will continue to follow the latest health recommendations for hygiene and safety”.

In addition, the number of accesses to the beaches is being increased and a new distribution of sunbed spaces established.

Perez said: “Benidorm has adapted its beaches to the current situation, maintaining the premise that has guided our action from the outset, which has been to encourage the largest number of people enjoy the beaches of Benidorm and do so safely.”

As such, a maximum of 27,852 beachgoers can use the “free area” and 5,624 in the sunbed spaces.

Perez has indicated that from tomorrow, the sandbanks Levante, Poniente and Mal Pas will also be popen to the general public.

And the practice of sports is now allowed in the designated areas for beach volleyball and football.

“However, the prohibition of all types of games outside these spaces is maintained and children’s play areas, bio-health and exercise areas remain closed,” added Perez.

Almadrava and Ti Ximo coves, because of their size and non-urban nature, are not part of the plot system.

In both, control of the capacity and security distances is carried out by the first aid service and police surveillance.