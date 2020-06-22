Spain’s Torre del Mar and Benajarafe are two of the Axarquia beaches to receive the Safe Tourism seal

THE beaches of Torre del Mar, La Caleta de Vélez and Benajarafe are the first beaches at the national level to obtain the ‘Safe Tourism Certified’ seal awarded by the Institute of Spanish Tourist Quality.

This was announced last Friday morning by the Councilor for Beaches of the Municipality of Vélez-Málaga, Jesús Pérez Atencia, and the Mayor of Vélez-Málaga, Antonio Moreno Ferrer. Both have conveyed their “satisfaction” with the confirmation of this new certification.

Through new protocols, ‘Safe Tourism Certified’ aims to confirm the implementation of a prevention system for health risks against COVID- 19.

The Mayor of Vélez-Málaga, Antonio Moreno Ferrer, stressed that “the Government team and the Beaches delegation have worked intensively in recent years to make the 22 kilometres of our coastline a benchmark of open, accessible, themed beaches and safe, during all the months of the year.”

The mayor of Tourism and Beaches has indicated that “this award is the result of the work carried out by this department and all its technical staff, the effort of the Municipality of Vélez-Málaga and the record of a work that we have been doing since 2015.”