Motor home parking to be regulated in Mazarron in response to complaints about a lack of facilities.

THE council is working on a new ordinance on parking areas and is inviting residents and associations to contribute to the plans.

The local authority intends to approve a municipal ordinance that will regulate parking areas and service areas for motor homes and ‘approved housing vehicles’ to regulate the stay and movement of these vehicles throughout the town.

Mazarron has seemingly seen an increase in users in recent years, together with a surge in complaints.

The council says it wants to “achieve adequate coexistence and maintenance of certain areas of the Mazarrón municipal district” to address the issue.

And the public is invited to submit their views forward between today, June 22 and July 9, on the council’s website mazarron.es, to open a process of citizen participation.