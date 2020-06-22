Hospital de la Axarquía resumes treatment for those requiring rehabilitation and physiotherapy

The Hospital de la Axarquía has resumed its healthcare activity in terms of outpatient care by the Rehabilitation and Physiotherapy service.

THE nursing management of the hospital centre has worked in the planning of the de-escalation phase to guarantee safe care at all times, in terms of hygiene and social distance measures for outpatients who come to the hospital with their scheduled appointments.

Flori Espejo, head of the Rehabilitation unit said, “for weeks before beginning this activity, we have planned what is necessary to return to the activity, which has included having protective equipment necessary, designating workspaces, developing a protocol that guarantees the safety and health of both patients and our professionals and the establishment of professionals in two shifts; one in the morning and one in the afternoon in order to guarantee the safety distance.”

For her part, Carmen Martín, a physiotherapist from the aforementioned unit, stated that “care has been provided through a previous appointment by telephone to those patients who were already undergoing treatment, informing them of the instructions and the new protocol to be followed, which includes the mandatory use of a mask and hand hygiene at the entrance to the Physiotherapy room.

“In addition, patients are told that the family member or companion will not be able to enter the room and they are requested to be punctual to their appointment to avoid unnecessary waiting times.”

Finally, from the Malaga-Axarquía Health Management Area, we are grateful for the reception and compliance with the new regulations by patients and their companions, being very well accepted for the feeling of security that is transmitted to them, and for the respect of all in the face of the existing situation to avoid infections.