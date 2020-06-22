Homophobia Being Blamed for Reading Park Attack where Three Died

Police are seriously investigating the possibility that the stabbing of three men on Saturday in Forbury Gardens Reading was a Homophobic attack.

This has entered into the investigation as the suspect, Khairi Saadallah, who is still in police custody, is believed to have particularly targeted these three friends, who it is understood, were all gay, even though the park was quite full at the time.

A friend of one of the men spoke to detectives to raise awareness of the connection and it is understood they are looking into that claim.

Saadallah had been released from prison earlier this month, the Covid-19 pandemic had apparently played no part in the decision to free him. He was released from HMP Bullingdon, Oxfordshire, 17 days ago after serving less than half of his sentence.

The 25-year-old Libyan refugee was thought to have initially chosen random victims, but his attack may have also been motivated by homophobia say police.

The investigation continues.