Debenhams to reopen 14 more stores across the UK

More than 50 of the department stores have reopened in England, with just seven locations still waiting to reopen for business.

Store opening times will vary based on location, but most will operate from 10am until 6pm from Monday to Saturday, and from 12pm until 6pm on Sundays.

What safety measures will be in place?

The retailer has said stores will reopen with strict social distancing and hygiene procedures in place.

Perspex screens will be installed at tills and all staff will be given personal protective equipment to wear.

In-store cafes are to remain closed once sites reopen, and it has not yet been confirmed if this is a temporary or permanent measure.