Debenhams to reopen 14 more stores across the UK

Fourteen Debenhams stores are due to reopen across the UK from next week, as the department store continues its phased return to trading.
THE latest sites due to welcome customers back are based in Scotland and Wales, which will follow more than 50 reopenings in England from 15 June.
News of the reopenings in Scotland and Wales come as both individual governments announced that non-essential retailers can start reopening to customers again this month.
In Wales, restrictions on store closures will be lifted on Tuesday (23 June), while in Scotland, rules will be relaxed the following week, from Monday 29 June.
The change to restrictions will mean that all Debenhams stores will have reopened for business after more three months of lockdown.
However, in Scotland, only six stores are due to reopen next week, with the remaining nine still awaiting an opening date to be confirmed.
More than 50 of the department stores have reopened in England, with just seven locations still waiting to reopen for business.
Store opening times will vary based on location, but most will operate from 10am until 6pm from Monday to Saturday, and from 12pm until 6pm on Sundays.
What safety measures will be in place?
The retailer has said stores will reopen with strict social distancing and hygiene procedures in place.
Perspex screens will be installed at tills and all staff will be given personal protective equipment to wear.
Shoppers can also continue to shop online at Debenhams as normal, with delivery costs priced from £3.49 on orders less than £50. Orders that exceed £50 will be granted free delivery.
Debenhams will also have free click and collect service, along with free returns, at its newly reopened stores.
Here’s the full list of Debenhams stores that are due to open the coming days:
Opening on Tuesday June 23:
- Bangor
- Cardiff
- Carmarthen
- Llandudno
- LLanelli
- Newport
- Swansea
- Wrexham
Opening on Monday June 29:
- Ayr
- Dumfries
- Dunfermline
- Edinburgh
- Glasgow
- Perth