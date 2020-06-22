British warships escort Russian destroyer through English Channel

Frigate HMS Westminster and patrol ship HMS Tyne monitored the passage of the Russian Destroyer Vice Admiral Kulakov as it passed south through the English Channel.

ACCORDING to a statement from the Royal Navy “Royal Navy sailors and aircrew monitored every movement of the Russian warship using state-of-the-art radar, surveillance cameras and sensors, allowing them to track the ship’s course and speed as it passed the British Isles.”

Commanding Officer of HMS Westminster, Commander Will Paston, said:

“The Royal Navy routinely monitors the passage of warships through the UK’s area of interest as part of its ongoing mission to support the defence of the UK. The Vice Admiral Kulakov conducted itself in a safe and professional manner throughout its transit.”