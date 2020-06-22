Body of Elderly Man Found in Vehicle Which Came off the Road in Spain’s Costa del Sol

AN appeal from the granddaughter of an 82-year-old man who had disappeared in Estepona last weekend appeared on social media.

According to her message, he was last seen in the Camino de los Molinos, was wearing a pink and white shirt with black trousers and was believed to be driving a white Renault Kangoo with stickers on it saying Luis Rodríguez Construction.

A search was undertaken by the National Police and his body was eventually found after his vehicle had come off the road in a rural area.