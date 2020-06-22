Beach outing marred by fall on steep cliff path down to Cala dels Testos cove in Benitachell

A FOURTEEN-YEAR-OLD Russian was injured as he fell while using a cliff path to reach Cala del Testos in Benitachell.

He had come with his family from Carcaixent (Valencia) where they live to spend the day at the beach. The Moraig beach is still closed for repairs to damage caused by Storm Gloria last January and the Russian family, like others visiting Benitachell, opted for the harder-to-access Dels Testos cove which must be reached by a steep path.

Benitachell’s Local Police were first on the scene and gave the boy first aid before he was airlifted by a helicopter belonging to the Alicante Consortium of Fire Brigades and transferred to hospital.