Back to business for textile traders at Orihuela’s markets

It’s back to business for textile traders at Orihuela’s 11 markets from this week.

THE council this morning gave stallholders the green light as Spain moves into the ‘new normal.’

From Thursday June 25, the total reopening of non-sedentary markets has been approved, adopting the prevention measures to protect against a resurge in Covid-19 infections.

Councillors for Markets, Victor Bernabeu, said the move is important “to reactivate trade in the town in line with the total de-escalation.”

He said safety measures include “the reduction to each of the street vendors of one metre,” at the following markets: Campoamor Market, Avenida de la Vega Market, Playa Flamenca Market, La Murada Market and Avenida Marqués de Molins Market.