Almuñecar reinforces its lifeguard services to ensure the safety of those visiting beaches on the Axarquia coast

THE Almuñecar Town Hall has already started the surveillance and lifeguard service on the beaches of the municipality with a total of almost 120 people, 78 security guards and almost 40 lifeguards, along with health workers and coordinators.

These people will be in charge of the 19 kilometres of coast, from Cantarriján, on the border with Nerja, to Barranco de Enmedio, which limits on the east side with Salobreña, where beaches of more than two kilometres or numerous coves of different sizes can be found.

The Mayor of Almuñecar, Trinidad Herrera, has chaired the act of the joint presentation of lifeguards on Puerta del Mar beach, accompanied by the councillors of Safety and Beaches, among others, did not hesitate to state that “the image of all the people who go to work on the beaches, both in lifeguard and beach surveillance, is a success for Almuñccar, because it is an image that represents safe beaches and that we deserve as residents. At any given time, it is good that they give us a wake-up call and remind us that the virus is there and is alive and that therefore we have to continue to respect the security measures that have been set for us by Health, “said the first mayor after posing with all the aforementioned troops, who were joined by Civil Protection and Local Police.

Trinidad Herrera stated that “we are in luck in a municipality like Almuñécar, that we have 78 beach guards and almost 40 lifeguards, which are a very considerable number of people. Now, he added, it is in that each one of us contributes that grain of sand to personal responsibility, to which I always appeal, and we spend summer the best possible, ”he said.