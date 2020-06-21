Trump Fails to Stop Former Aide from Publishing ‘Tell-All’ Memoire Containing Shocking Allegations

US President Donald Trump’s administration has failed to stop former national security adviser’s “tell all” memoire from being published.

Trump’s former aide John Bolton has received the go ahead to publish his book after a victorious court ruling on Saturday, despite the fact that Trump’s administration has claimed it could expose “classified information”. In the book entitled The Room Where It Happened, Bolton reveals disturbing allegations about Trump, such as how he allegedly sought China’s help with re-election, as reported.

The US District Judge Royce Lamberth, however, has allowed the book to be published as the government “failed to establish that an injunction will prevent irreparable harm”. However, he also expressed concerns that Bolton has decided to publish his memoire “without formal clearance from the White House”. “Defendant Bolton has gambled with the national security of the United States. He has exposed his country to harm and himself to civil (and potentially criminal) liability,” stated Lamberth, on issuing the ruling.

The Whitehouse is reported to be still reviewing the book for classified information, and has indicated that it hasn’t given up the fight just yet, as it plans to try and prevent Bolton from profiting off the book.