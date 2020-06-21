Trial in Malaga Will Judge an Alleged Rapist Who Abused a Woman in Costa del Sol’s Marbella

The long-awaited trial in Malaga will judge an alleged rapist who has been accused of abusing a woman who lived in Costa del Sol’s Marbella.

The Prosecutor’s Office is requesting that the man spent four years in prison, however, the private prosecution has elevated this proposal to nine years.

The shocking aspect of this case is that the events took place in July of 2008 – 12 Years ago! According to the victim, the woman was sleeping in one of the rooms when the alleged rapist entered and tried to have sex with her “whilst kissing her on her neck”.

-- Advertisement --



Once she woke up and realized that the man had undressed her, she pushed him away and made him fall to the floor and ran without “achieving his initial purpose”, says the prosecution.

However, the private prosecution maintains that the rape was indeed committed and therefore he is accused of the complete crime, which includes nine years in jail and €18,000 in compensation.

This case has come to trial so late because the accused left the country for 9 years.