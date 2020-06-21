Residents in Madrid & Andalucia Flouted Spain’s Lockdown Rules the Most during State of Alarm

Residents in Madrid and Andalucia are reported to have flouted State of Alarm rules the most compared to the rest of the country.

As a result those regions incurred the most fines and arrests during lockdown, according to statistics from the country’s law and enforcement authorities. The police detained approximately 1,028 people in Madrid during the State of Alarm, followed by Andalucia with 715 arrests. However, the Andalucians incurred more fines than Madrid. By region, Andalucia has the highest number of sanctions, with just over 194,000, ahead of Madrid with about 183,000, and the Valencian Community (around 167,000). In fact, these three communities represent almost half of the total (48%) of fines and the majority of arrests.

In total, across Spain the police has issued some 1.2 million fines, and made more than 9,000 arrests for non-compliance of lockdown measures imposed to combat the spread of coronavirus, as reported.