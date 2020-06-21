Police Find 145 Kilos of Cocaine Floating Between Spain’s Party Island Ibiza and Formentera

The Guardia Civil has found 145 kilos of cocaine floating between Spain’s famous party island Ibiza and Formentera.

According to the police statement, this large drug shipment was split into various impermeable packets and found on June 14 between the two islands.

The expensive shipment was held afloat by empty plastic fuel containers. The Special Group for Underwater Activities (GAES), based in Ibiza, was in charge of retrieving the shipment and the investigation is now under the supervision of the Judicial Police.

-- Advertisement --



Officers are now trying to determine the origin and the destination of the cocaine; however, it could be reasoned that this shipment was on its way to the party island of Ibiza where the drug is very commonly found. However, there is no trace of which criminal group was involved in this shipment yet.