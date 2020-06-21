Leader of One Spanish Political Party Says it will Boycott the July 16 Ceremony of Remembrance

ADDRESSING potential voters in Galicia prior to their July 12 election, Vox President, Santiago Abascal has said that his party will not take part in the State Ceremony due to take place on July 16 in honour of those who died in the pandemic and essential workers who risked everything.

According to Abascal, the President of the Spanish Government Pedro Sánchez is using this as an excuse to try to justify the actions of what he called a “criminal” government which he believes hid the real number of those who died.

He went further by saying that the best tribute to those who suffered was the bringing of justice to the “criminal” government, especially as the whole of Spain was already in mourning for those who died.