Its Fathers Day Today as the Palace Celebrates Prince William`s 38th Birthday and Twitter goes into meltdown!

As fathers day celebrations were going on across England The Duchess of Cambridge sent Twitter into meltdown as she marked Prince William’s 38th birthday with a series of photos.

KATE took the snaps to mark Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge’s birthday which coincides with 2020 Father’s Day. One picture shows William sitting on a swing gifted by his father with Prince Louis on his lap, Princess Charlotte next to him and Prince George behind. Another of the pictures shows their three children lying on William’s back on the grounds of Anmer Hall.

William has kept himself busy during the pandemic crisis with royal video calls, and in the past week, stepping out for the re-starting of physical royal engagements – albeit with social distancing as a key element.

At his first face-to-face meeting with the public in months when he met ambulance crews in Norfolk on Tuesday, he confessed he was looking forward to being able to go to the local pub for a pint when it was allowed. I wonder what he had for his birthday? TW.

The History of Fathers day

Father’s Day was founded in Spokane, Washington at the YMCA in 1910 by Sonora Smart Dodd, who was born in Arkansas. Its first celebration was in the Spokane YMCA on June 19, 1910. Her father, the Civil War veteran William Jackson Smart, was a single parent who raised his six children there.