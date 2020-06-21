COVIDIOTS: Hundreds Turn Up at Trump Rally in Tulsa Wearing no Masks

Mr. Trump mocked the coronavirus that has killed over 121,000 Americans and claimed he wanted to slow down testing, as he addressed a virtually maskless crowd in a 19,000-seat indoor arena in Tulsa that was only sparsely filled.

Social media was awash with negative comments on a rally in Tulsa where social distancing rules were completely ignored in favour of drinking free orange Kool-Aid!

The 19,000-seat BOK Center remained underfilled for President Trump’s first rally in months, with a crowd that was well below the campaign’s expectations.

A planned appearance by Mr. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence to an outdoor stage outside the arena, to address what was expected to be an overflow crowd, was cancelled, as just dozens of supporters were waiting by the stage at the time the speakers were supposed to arrive.

Local residents appeal to the court

The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Friday had earlier rejected a request to require everyone attending President Donald Trump’s rally to wear a face mask and stay at least six feet apart from everyone else in the arena to guard against the spread of the coronavirus.

The court ruled that the two local residents who asked that the thousands expected at the rally be required to take the precautions couldn’t establish that they have a clear legal right to the relief they sought. In a concurring opinion, two justices wrote that the state’s reopening plan is “permissive, suggestive, and discretionary.”

“Therefore, for lack of any mandatory language in the (plan), we are compelled to deny the relief requested.”

