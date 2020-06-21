BREAKING NEWS: One Dead and One Critically Ill in Manchester Shooting

Police confirm a man has been shot dead and another man is critically ill in hospital after a shooting in the Moss Side area of Manchester.
Officers said two men, a 36-year-old and a 21-year-old, attended hospital with gunshot wounds at around 1 am on Sunday, the younger of the victims is in a life-threatening condition, Greater Manchester Police said.
The force said there was an “increased police presence in the Moss Side area where this incident is believed to have taken place”.
More to follow on this breaking story.