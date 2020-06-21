BREAKING NEWS: One Dead and One Critically Ill in Manchester Shooting

Police confirm a man has been shot dead and another man is critically ill in hospital after a shooting in the Moss Side area of Manchester.

Officers said two men, a 36-year-old and a 21-year-old, attended hospital with gunshot wounds at around 1 am on Sunday, the younger of the victims is in a life-threatening condition, Greater Manchester Police said.

The force said there was an “increased police presence in the Moss Side area where this incident is believed to have taken place”.

