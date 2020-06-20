US Lawyer involved in Prince Andrew’s Epstein Case Refuses to Step Down

Geoffrey Berman, lead Attorney in the Epstein-Prince Andrew investigation, has revealed he learned he was “stepping down” in a press release issued by US Attorney-General William Barr

Mr. Barr gave no reason for the move and went on to said Securities and Exchange Commission chairman Jay Clayton would be nominated to succeed Mr. Berman.

Berman, who has prosecuted Donald Trump’s associates in the past, was reportedly “shocked” to learn he was apparently resigning through a press release.

“I have not resigned, and have no intention of resigning, my position, to which I was appointed by the Judges of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. I will step down when a presidentially appointed nominee is confirmed by the Senate,” Berman said. “Until then, our investigations will move forward without delay or interruption.”

Berman previously said Prince Andrew had provided “zero cooperation” to the American investigators who wanted to interview him as part of their sex trafficking probe into the late Epstein.

Prince Andrew’s legal team reportedly has “dozens” of emails that prove the disgraced duke’s “full cooperation” with the investigation into his paedophile friend Jeffrey Epstein. Despite a “very public offer to cooperate”, Prince Andrew had “completely shut the door” on the investigation, Berman alleged.

